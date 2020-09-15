Khalilzad in Delhi: India, US agree that Afghan peace process should lead to political roadmap, ceasefire

Even as intra-Afghan talks -- or talks between Afghan government and Taliban begin in Doha, India and US have agreed that the Afghan peace process should lead to a "political roadmap and ceasefire".

This was stated in a statement of US embassy on US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad's one day Delhi visit.

During his Delhi visit, which comes four days after Intra Afghan talks ceremony in Doha, Khalilzad held meetings with India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Present in the meeting were Foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla, Joint Secretary, Pakistan Afghanistan and Iran division in MEA JP Singh.

The US read out of the meet said, "The Afghan sides should ensure their territory must not be used by any terrorist group against any other country." This is a point also raised by external affairs minister during his speech at the intra Afghan talks ceremony on Saturday which he addressed virtually. According to a UN report, 6000- 6500 Pakistani terrorists are based in Pakistan.

Ambassador Khalilzad "stressed regional and international support is critical for the success of these negotiations and the implementation of any agreement" and "India and the United States will work together in support of this objective."

The US readout further added both sides have "similar views on the importance of long term assistance, trade, and investment for consolidating a peace agreement for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan, the region, and beyond."

India has played an important role in connectivity when it comes to Afghanistan via the Chabahar port in Iran and the India Afghanistan air corridor. It has also emerged as an important developmental partner of the country.

Meanwhile, Indian government sources told WION that, "Khalilzad appreciated India’s participation in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.." and "briefed about the US assessment the talks and shared the US perspective on the Afghan peace process."

Both sides while discussing "future steps and possible cooperation between India and the US in furthering the Afghan peace process" also "deliberated upon how to promote regional and international cooperation with regard to Afghanistan."

Khalilzad had visited India earlier this year on May 7. This is his 5th visit to India since January 2019.