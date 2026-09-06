/Ketan Agarwal murder case: Lover’s friend becomes third arrest; police say he helped plan killing

A friend of the woman allegedly involved in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has been arrested, becoming the third person taken into custody in the case. Police said the 22-year-old man, identified as Ritesh Hange, was allegedly aware of the plan to kill Agarwal and was involved in discussions surrounding the conspiracy. The arrest follows the earlier detention of Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Choudhary.

According to investigators, Goyal and Choudhary allegedly planned Agarwal’s murder because they wanted to continue their relationship. Police have alleged that Hange, a friend of Choudhary, knew about the plan and was involved at an earlier stage. Investigators reportedly found communications between Hange and Choudhary while examining the latter’s phone. Police said the two had been in contact since the last week of May.

The case relates to Agarwal’s death at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. His body was recovered after he fell from a cliff at the popular tourist site.

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The death was initially treated as an accident. However, the investigation later took a different turn after police began examining inconsistencies in the circumstances surrounding the fall. Police now allege that Agarwal was deliberately pushed from the cliff.

Investigators have also claimed that an earlier attempt was made to harm Agarwal on June 14. According to the police, the accused allegedly tried to frighten him near the edge of a gorge by creating a false scare involving a snake.

Four days later, Agarwal visited Lohagad Fort with Goyal and Choudhary. Police allege that he was taken towards the cliff edge and pushed to his death.

Goyal and Choudhary were arrested on June 23 following the investigation into the death. Police have said that the alleged motive was linked to Goyal’s relationship with Choudhary. Goyal and Agarwal had reportedly been engaged in February, while investigators allege that she was simultaneously in a relationship with Choudhary.

The latest arrest has brought Hange under investigation for his alleged role in the planning of the crime. Police are questioning him to establish what he knew, whether he actively participated in the conspiracy and whether he had any role in events before or after Agarwal’s death.