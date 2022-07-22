Kerala: The first State with its own internet service, gets ISP licence

Kerala, known for its smooth systems of education, health, and public distribution system, is now going to set an example in providing internet service. Kerala Fiber Optic Network Limited (KFON) has got the Internet Service Provider License from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), making it the first state in India to have its own Internet service.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, "Kerala becomes the only state in the country with its own internet service. The Kerala Fiber Optic Network Ltd (KFON) has received the ISP licence from DoT. Now, our prestigious KFON project can kickstart its operations of providing the internet as a basic right to our people."

The government's aspiring IT infrastructure project

The Internet has not only made the way for education, banking, and other sectors easier, but it has also gotten rid of the congestion in government offices. The mission of Kerala Fiber Optic Network Limited is to provide free internet service to every village and town in the state with over 2 million economically backward households. The project also aims to connect all government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals and partners with telecom service providers to increase their connectivity gap.

The project of 2019 has now gained momentum

In fact, in 2019, the Pinarayi Vijayan government started a project worth Rs 1548 crore by declaring internet connection as a fundamental right, intending to provide free internet to government offices, including 20 lakh poor households. The project, which was to lay 35,000 km of optic fibre network in the state and cover rural areas of all the districts, was to be completed by 2020 but got delayed.

At present, only 10% of government offices in the state have high-speed internet. This scheme will give high-speed internet to 30,000 government offices. To provide free internet to schools, IT parks, airports, and seaports, education, transport, management, tourism, and IT sectors are expected to see a huge boom.

Let us tell you that Andhra Pradesh also has its own internet company named Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited. But it offers paid internet packages, while Kerala claims to provide free internet service only to financially disadvantaged sections of society.



