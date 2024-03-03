India: Kerala Gov Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC in student suicide case, puts ruling CPM in spot

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala state, suspended the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Saturday (Mar 2). Dr M R Saseendranath was suspended after a student in the college died by suicide after he was allegedly tortured by students on campus for two days. The governor has also written to the state high court to conduct a judicial probe into the matter.

J S Sidharthan was allegedly tortured by the students after he reportedly danced with senior women students on Valentine’s Day. So far, 11 people have been arrested by police, including four leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the state’s ruling Communist Party (Marxist).

Governor blasts VC

In his suspension order, Governor Khan stated that the VC was not acting with “desired sincerity” in the matter.

He alleged affairs in the university are not being attended by the VC with the “desired sincerity, gravity and promptness” as mandated in the acts/statutes of the university and other relevant regulations.

Watch: India: Kerala boasts its first humanoid robot teacher, mimics human gestures × “The indifferent, negligent and callous attitude of the VC towards his duties and responsibilities especially against the background of the unfortunate incident is revealed from his report. There was gross dereliction of duty on the part of the VC during the period that led to the unfortunate incident,” the suspension order further read.

Kerala’s left government in tight spot

The governor’s action in the J S Sidharthan suicide case has put the state’s Left Front government in a tight spot, whose student wing stands in the dock.

This comes ahead of the crucial general elections. The CPM is in a fix as it can neither oppose nor condemn Khan for his actions as it would be seen as government’s tacit support for the alleged murderers.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father Jayaprakash has accused the ruling side of protecting the accused students.

The governor earlier visited the boy’s family in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Mar 1) and assured them of action against the culprits.

“I never knew the governor had such powers,” said Jayaprakash on the suspension of the VC by Khan.