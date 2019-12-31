Kerala CM should resign and say I don't have trust in Constitution, says GVL Narasimha Rao

After the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should resign and say that he does not have trust in the Constitution.

When asked about the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly, Rao said, "CAA is Central law passed by both Houses of Parliament. If you are passing a resolution against it that means you are making a mockery of the Indian Constitution through which you are the Chief Minister."

"In this case, Pinarayi Vijayan should resign from the (state) government and say I don't have trust in the Constitution," Rao added.

The Kerala Assembly passed the resolution on Tuesday.

Before the resolution was passed against the Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a special Assembly session targeted RSS and said that citizenship law is part of an agenda.

"The CAA is part of an agenda. Muslims are being considered as internal enemies by RSS, who is controlling the ruling dispensation at the Centre," he alleged.

Cornering the BJP and RSS, Vijayan read a portion of a book by Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and alleged that the "RSS is following ideas of Hitler".

The resolution moved by the Chief Minister earlier in the day was supported by all other parties except BJP that has a lone member O Rajagopal in the Assembly.

Moving the resolution Vijayan said, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has sparked great agitation across the country. University students, workers, employees and public figures, including people from all walks of life, have come out in strong protest. This form of religious discrimination has created a false impression in the international community about our country."

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has raised concerns among the Malayalee community living around the world. It is in this context that the Kerala Legislative Assembly is discussing the resolution on the Act," he added.

Pinarayi said that the Act divides people on religious lines.

"There is a general feeling across the country that religion-based discriminatory provisions have been introduced in the CAA. It has spread to the streets as protests. The basis of this objection is that the amendment has been enacted by ideas which challenge the fundamental principles of our Constitution and democracy," he said.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.