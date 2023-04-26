Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore on renovating his residence, report says

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finds himself in the midst of another controversy. An expose carried out by a news channel, Times Now Navbharat, says that Kejriwal spent a whopping Rs 45 crore on renovating his official residence at Civil Lines in Delhi. The matter has led to calls for his resignation by the opposition on moral grounds since he wasted taxpayers' money.

Allegations against Kejriwal say that he spent Rs. 44.78 crore of taxpayers' money on his official home, despite tall promises that he would live an austere life upon being chosen as the chief minister for the first time.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also released documents that claim he spent Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore on "addition/alteration" at the government accommodation between September 2020 and June 2022.

A break-up of the amount shows that Rs 11.30 crore was spent on interior decoration and Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring. Besides, interior consultancy cost Rs one crore. Other costs include Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on a fire-fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fittings; and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances. The curtains cost Rs one crore, the documents say.

According to the documents, separately, Rs 8.11 crore out of the sanctioned Rs 9.99 crore was spent on Kejriwal's camp office located within the premises of his official residence.

AAP refuted all allegations, saying that the residence was in a dilapidated condition. Party leaders argued that the house was built way back in 1942 and was in terrible condition. Roofs were leaking and some had even collapsed, they said. They said that the renovations were recommended by the Public Works Department after carrying out an audit of the house.

They shared photos and videos of the house with broken concrete fallen on the ground.

Meanwhile, the opposition wants Kejriwal to resign for splurging taxpayers' money on his house.

"Kejriwal should tell the people of Delhi with what authority he spent around Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. "It has been established that Kejriwal does not live in a house. He lives in a Sheesh Mahal. Kejriwal should resign from the post of chief minister on moral grounds," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

