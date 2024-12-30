Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday (Dec 30) that his party would provide a monthly allowance of $210.5 (Rs 18,000) to Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras.

Advertisment

"Pujaris and granthis are an important part of our society, but they are often a neglected section. For the first time in the country, we are introducing a scheme to support them, under which they will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

The announcement of the scheme, called 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' came ahead of assembly elections in Delhi.

Registration for scheme to begin on Tuesday

Advertisment

Kejriwal said that the registration process for the scheme will begin on Tuesday. Kejriwal said that on Tuesday, he would visit the Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place to oversee the registration process of the priests.

Also read | Shocking! Delhi govt departments call schemes launched by Kejriwal ‘fraudulent’

After making the above remarks, the former CM said in a social media post, "This scheme is a tribute to their spiritual contribution to society and their efforts to preserve our cultural heritage."

Advertisment

VIDEO | Delhi: Priests met AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) at his residence following AAP's announcement of 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana', earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FQWMOhCldt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2024

Kejriwal did not specify clear guidelines for the registration process. He said the number of registrations to avail of the proposed honorarium would be made public once the process was completed.

It is also not yet known whether "Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana" would cover priests of churches in India's national capital.

Imams protest over delay in release of salaries

Kejriwal's decision to announce a monthly pay to Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras came hours after Imams of the Delhi Waqf Board launched a protest outside the AAP national convener's residence over a delay by the Delhi government in the release of their (Imams') salaries.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, All India Imam Association Chairman Sajid Rashidi said that the imams have not received their salaries for the last 17 months.

Also read | BJP launches scathing attack on Kejriwal: 'He didn’t do anything for women in the last 10 years'

Rashidi said that the imams were continuously meeting several officials and leaders of the Delhi government, but no action had been taken yet.

"...If they do not give us our answers now, we will sit on a protest here (outside Kejriwal's residence) and not get up till we get our salaries."

(With inputs from agencies)