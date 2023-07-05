Kashmiri copperware artisan takes it upon himself to save a dying art

The Kashmiri copperware craft industry has been gasping for survival. Machine-made copperware products have taken over the markets. The artisans associated with the craft are trying to keep the art alive and one such artisan, Mohammad Aslam Bhat has taken it upon himself to give a new shape to the industry so that it survives forever.

With new designs, techniques and the introduction of unique products, Mohammad Aslam Bhat is trying to revive the craft of copperware in the Kashmir Valley. He was recently awarded by the state government for his unique ideas and innovation in the craft. Every morning, Bhat comes to his shop in the old downtown area of Srinagar to create unique copperware products which not only the locals but tourists coming from across the world like and buy.

''The number of artisans is coming down with every passing day, and the main reason is the machine-made products. The artisans were finding it difficult, but I have myself introduced some unique ideas and products which no machine would be able to make. And by God's grace, my work is going on. I want the other artisans to also innovate. This art should never die, and we must keep working on saving the craft. The government has to help as well. It's a craft going on from centuries. Copperware was my family business and I saw the machine products taking over. I studied the market and saw what buyers are wanting and that's how I started making products which were never made like show pieces and jewellery. Due to the award, a lot of people associated with the craft got encouraged too, '' said Mohammad Aslam Bhat, copperware artisan.

Copperware are a must-have in every Kashmir home. Earlier it was only traditional utensils made of copper used in the Kashmiri homes and now it's the decorative pieces from vases to lamp shades to phone holders to earrings and many other accessories. The process of making these products involves many artisans, which starts with moulding the raw material into various shapes followed by hand carving these products. It takes these artisans days to make a single product by hand.

The demand for these handmade copperware products has increased after these new designs and innovations.

''People always want something new and unique. One of the reasons I see a lot of people coming to my store is that what I sell, they won't be able to get it anywhere in the world. That is why I want other people associated with the art to innovate so that we can save this craft industry. The tourists see these products, and no one leaves the store without buying anything. And I have made sure to keep the Kashmir tradition alive in it, I have used all the Kashmiri motifs so that when people see my products, they should know it's from Kashmir. The kids today have the internet, and they can make whatever designs they want to. I do teach kids here and there is a lot of scope for this art, '' said Mohammad Aslam Bhat, copperware artisan.

The Kashmir's copperware artisan's association has called for a ban on machine-made products and sought government intervention to save the centuries-old craft of the Kashmir Valley.



