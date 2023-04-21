Kashmir Valley witnesses one of most peaceful Ramadan in 3 decades

With the Holy month of Ramadan coming to an end, Kashmir Valley has witnessed the most peaceful Ramadan in the last three decades. Since the start of the insurgency in the Union territory, the incidents of violence in the Kashmir Valley have been lowest during this Ramadan.

Jammu and Kashmir Police say no major incident of violence or Law and Order has taken place across the Kashmir Valley in the last month.

''It was the most peaceful Ramadan this year. We saw no incidents of Violence in the Kashmir Valley during this holy month. Neither law and order nor any major encounter took place during this month, '' said Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir.

According to data provided by security forces, In 2022 around 19 terrorists were killed in multiple operations in the Kashmir Valley during the month of Ramadan. There was also a series of attacks on civilians which included members of the minority community, Kashmiri Pandits in the month of Ramdhan.

The Ramadan of 2021 was more brutal and violent, as the number of casualties were much higher. Over 20 terrorists were killed in the over a dozen anti-terror operations in the Valley.

With peace prevailing in the Valley, the locals of the Union territory are happy. The restrictions on the Major mosques, including the Jamia Masjid Srinagar, were lifted this Ramadan and people were able to offer Shab-e-Qadr prayers after a gap of three long years in the mosque.

''It's God's grace that no violence took place during the month of Ramadan, the real message of Islam is about peace, Islam is does not teach us any violence. The day we learn Islamic teachings properly and learn humanity. We are so grateful, Islam never preaches violence, and I am happy we had a peaceful Ramadan, '' said Bashir Ahmad, Local.

However, the Political parties in the Kashmir Valley are questioning normalcy. Political leaders are saying that if there is peace, then what is stopping the government from holding elections in the Valley. They say the government of India should take advantage of this peace and begin the democratic process. They believe that a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir can make things better.

''Ramzan Sharif is one where such things don't happen, people are busy in prayers and asking god to forgive for their sins. If the government of India says everything is alright here, why don't they hold elections? Why not? If it's peaceful, then let's hold an election. What are they waiting for?, '' said Farooq Abdullah, Former Chief Minister of JK and Member of Parliament.

In 2018, the popular government led by BJP and PDP ordered the suspension of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramadan. However, the terror groups did not stop and continued their attacks. An army soldier was kidnapped and later killed on Eid.

