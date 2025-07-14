/Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha starts outreach programme for terror victim families

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has started an outreach programme for the families of the victims of terrorism in the Union Territory. The government calls it a historic step to deliver Justice to the terror victim families and the administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades.

According to official data, around 1,200 families of terror victims have contacted the district authorities seeking justice and rehabilitation. These families came forward only after the Lieutenant Governor had met a few families in Anantnag on 29th June 2025 and they were assured of jobs within 30 days.

The Lieutenant Governor fulfilled his promise within 15 days and handed-over appointment letters to the 40 families of terror victims in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the process will continue till every terror victim's family is rehabilitated.

''I am committed to ensure that these families receive the justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering. It is a historic step to finally recognize and honour the thousands of innocent civilians in J&K. Truth about Terror Victim families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings, but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters, '' said Manoj Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the people that those days are over when the family members of dreaded terrorists used to get jobs, and the killers of common Kashmiris were rehabilitated. He said that the government is identifying those elements and removing them from government jobs. Government will rehabilitate the genuine victims of terrorism.

There were dozens of families with their painful stories. Some of them had lost their father's, some had lost husbands and some mother's had lost their sons. Some even lost multiple family members in one attack.

''My two uncles were killed by terrorists in 1992, since then we have been asking for justice. Our case was still going on since then and we had not been rehabilitated. We want to thank LG Sahib for all the help. Four of the people were killed by terrorists together and since then we had received no help from the government, '' said a victim's family member.

Huge number of families of the victims had gathered at both Anantnag and Baramulla districts to meet LG Manoj Sinha. These families said that they have been neglected for over three decades and narrated their terror stories. All these families thanked the LG and said they had been waiting for justice for a very long time.

''The families of the terror victims from North Kashmir met up with the LG, In the last three decades around 11000 casualties have taken place here directly due to the cross-border terrorism. Till now, there was no one who would hear them out and it's for the first time in decades that someone has come forward to listen to the victims' families. I must congratulate LG for such a step. The real martyrs were always sidelined, and the terrorists were made martyrs here, '' said Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman Save Youth Save Future.