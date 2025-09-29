/Karur Stampede: Did Vijay stay in the vehicle for too long at the rally? THIS is what FIR revealed

First Information Report (FIR) filed by Tamil Nadu Police revealed that Actor-politician Vijay stayed inside his vehicle for a long time during his rally at Velusamypuram in Karur for an extended period on September 27, which led to a stampede killing at least 41. While no case has been filed against Vijay, police have booked three key leaders of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), according to a report in PTI.

A TVK source told PTI that police advised Vijay not to meet the victims’ families, given the sensitive law and order situation. Videos from TVK’s social media showed massive crowds as Vijay repeatedly appeared atop his campaign truck to greet supporters.

The three TVK important functionaries named in the FIR include the party's Karur North district secretary Mathiazhagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand, and deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A police official told that they have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act 1992.

Panic after structures collapse

Police stated that the crowd moved forward after people tried to catch a glimpse of Vijay. Several people attempted to climb the steel sheds and trees for a better view. But these structures collapsed, people fell below, resulting in panic, trampling, and suffocation.

The cramped venue intensified the chaos, prompting police to resort to a lathi-charge to control the crowd. Many who collapsed were taken to the Karur government hospital. A senior police officer admitted that the tragedy could have been prevented with proper planning and crowd control.