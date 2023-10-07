Karnataka: Huge fire erupts at firecracker store in Bangalore, claims lives of 12

A huge blaze broke out at a firecracker store in the Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday (Oct 7), claiming the lives of at least 12 people.

The incident took place at a firecracker store near Anekal in the Bangalore city district.

According to the fire department officials, several fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze as soon as the authorities were informed.

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

"A fire broke out in a firecracker shop suddenly this afternoon. The shop was built right next to the highway. The firework shop was on fire in no time. The warehouse which was next to the firecracker shop also caught fire. The situation is under control," police said.

Karnataka CM expresses grief

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed grief and said that he would visit the site where the incident took place on Sunday (Oct 7).

Karnataka CM took to social media platform X and wrote, "I was deeply saddened to hear the news that 12 people died in the fire accident that broke out in a firecracker store near Anekal, Bangalore city district. I am going to visit the accident site tomorrow and inspect it. My condolences to the family of the deceased workers."

