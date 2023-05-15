Karnataka Election Results 2023: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah, who will be the next chief minister?

After Congress had a major victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 10, all eyes are now on the party's top leadership on their pick for the chief minister in the southern Indian state.

During the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, the newly elected MLAs passed a one-line resolution authorising Congress President Malikarjun Kharge to take a call on the matter.

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution stated.

The race is reportedly between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chief DK Shivakumar and former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah.

As the suspense builds up over who is going to be the next chief minister of the state, Siddaramiah left for the national capital Delhi to meet the top leadership of the party.

On the other hand, Shivakumar, who is also celebrating his birthday today, said that he has already done his duty, adding that he now leaves it to the party's high command to decide.

"We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party's high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," said the KPCC chief.

Asked if he will leave for Delhi or not, he said, "Still haven't decided whether to go or not."

He added, "I have not decided to go to Delhi. Because a lot of people are coming from across the state and I have small rituals in my house as today is my birthday. There is some puja [religious rituals] and I have to go to some temples." Mallikarjun Kharge will not take long to announce of next Karnataka CM: Randeep Singh Surjewala All India Congress Committee (AICC)'s leader in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, told the media that Mallikarjun Kharge would not take long to announce the name of the next chief minister of the state.

"Party leadership will take a decision. I can't replace my judgement with Kharge sahab's judgement. He is our senior, and as you all know him. He is the son of the soil of Karnataka, and I'm sure he will not take very long," he said.

"The winning party will be in the first cabinet when we will implement our first five guarantees," he added while responding to a query on plans for the oath-taking ceremony after the decision on the new CM of Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)