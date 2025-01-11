An under-construction roof slab collapsed at Kannauj railway station in India's Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (Jan 11). As per media reports, as many as 35 workers are trapped under the debris and at least 23 workers have been rescued.

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj railway station; several workers trapped



State Disaster Response Force alongside UP police are working to rapidly rescue the trapped workers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief efforts.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed. Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl said.

The station was being renovated, under the Amrit Bharat scheme and a two-storey building was being constructed, when the incident happened.

