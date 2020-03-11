Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia today joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party headquarters, in the presence of party president JP Nadda.

During the press conference BJP president, JP Nadda said that the entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP is like a family member coming back to the party.

Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress party on Tuesday amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Along with Scindia a total of 22 Congress MLAs also submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker, leaving the grand old on the verge of losing majority in the state.

"I would like to thank JP Nadda Ji, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah that they invited me to their family and gave me a place in it," said Scindia after joining the BJP.

"There have been two life-changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life. The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier," he added.

"I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," Scindia said.

Scindia was a member of the Congress party for 18 years. He was the union minister of state for the Ministry of Power and two time MP from Guna, Madhyapradesh (2009, 2014).