The Supreme Court released the inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay into the controversy surrounding High Court Justice Yashwant Varma after brunt currency notes were allegedly discovered by firefighters from his official residence.

In the report, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice stated that he has a prima facie opinion that the matter demands a deeper investigation.

According to the report, a fire broke out in a storeroom at Justice Varma’s official residence in Tughlak Crescent, New Delhi.

Following this, the firefighters discovered burnt currency notes at the site.

The apex court has ordered Varma to maintain all phone data and communications.

The SC has also requested records of security personnel assigned to Varma's residence for the preceding six months.

Varma denies allegations, says 'storeroom not part of my main residence'

In a written explanation to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Varma said that the visuals showing a burnt cash pile are part of "a conspiracy to frame and malign" him.

The judge claimed that the incident adds weight to his "firm belief that the entire incident is part of a sequence of events which occurred in the recent past including the unfounded allegations that circulated on social media in December 2024".

“My wife and I were not in Delhi at the time of the fire. The storeroom is a common area used by staff and is not part of my main residence. The claim that we kept cash there is absurd,” he said.

"I unequivocally state that neither I nor any of my family members had stored or kept any cash or currency in that storeroom at any point of time. Our cash withdrawals, made from time to time, are all documented and always through regular banking channels, the use of UPI applications and cards. In so far as the allegation of the recovery of cash, I once again make it clear that no one from my house ever reported seeing any currency in burnt form in the room," said Varma.

"Assuming without admitting that the video was taken immediately at the time of the incident at the site, none of it appears to have been recovered or seized. The second aspect which I need to underscore is that none of the staff was shown any remnants of cash or currency that may have been present on site," he added.

Chief Justice of India constitutes three-member committee

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, on Friday (Mar 21), constituted a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry against Varma.

"The Chief Justice of India has constituted a three-member Committee consisting of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana; Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh; and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge of the High Court of Delhi," said a press statement released by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies)