J&K to host G20 meetings in 2023, first major international summit after abrogation of Article 370

The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting the 2023 meetings of the G20 summit. This influential grouping brings together the world's major economies, with the government on Thursday setting up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination, as reported by PTI. The summit is likely to be held in January 2023.

This will be the first major international summit in Jammu and Kashmir after the erstwhile state's special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Constitution was withdrawn and divided into two union territories in August 2019.

The Political parties in the Kashmir Valley have welcomed the step. '' The G20 summit is not only a proud moment for the union territory but for the whole country. It used to happen in foreign countries and now happening here. It is a great thing. They discuss the business plans and all strong nations like France, Britain and Germany are a part of it. They plan a roadmap for the future and it's a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir. The PM has been working on the development of Jammu and Kashmir and this proves it. After the abrogation of article 370, this summit being held here is something no one would have dreamt of, there is a change on the ground in the valley, '' said Altaf Thakur, state spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Some leaders also congratulated the state and central government for managing to host this summit in the union territory. ''It's great news. We welcome this, holding a summit here will give Jammu and Kashmir a push for peace. This also shows that peace is returning to the valley. We appreciate it and it's the hard work of the Delhi government as well as the state government. '' G M Shaheen, state president, Janata Dal (United).

In September last year, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal was appointed India's Sherpa for the G20. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.

According to an official order issued on Thursday, the Union Territory's housing and urban development department principal secretary will be the chairman of the committee which was formed in response to a June 4 communication from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee? for overall coordination of G20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K," the order issued by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said, as reported by PTI.

The members of the committee include Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol) and Administrative Secretary (Culture).

"Further, principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department is also nominated as UT level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the Union Territory of J&K," the order said.

Prime Minister Modi has led India's representation at G20 summits since 2014. India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. According to the MEA, India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021, till November 30, 2024.

The G20 brings together 19 of the world's leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the worldwide population, according to the MEA.

The G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

(with inputs from agencies)



