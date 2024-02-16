Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal diagnosed with 'slow growing cancer', seeks interim bail

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, aged 74, has petitioned a special Mumbai court for interim bail to address a recently diagnosed health issue. According to reports from PTI, Goyal is facing a health crisis attributed to a 'slow-growing cancer,' in his intestines detected during medical examinations conducted by private physicians.

Goyal's legal entanglements began in September 2023 when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him regarding an alleged bank loan fraud amounting to ₹538 crore (US$6,48,05,112). Recently, the special court overseeing his case instructed the establishment of a medical board to evaluate Goyal's health condition. While the ED requested time to respond to his bail plea, Goyal's medical situation remained a focal point of contention.

Medical findings and treatment recommendations

Reports indicate that Goyal's medical assessments have unveiled several health issues. These include small tumors in his intestine, identified as 'Neuro Endocrine Tumours,' along with a hiatus hernia and severe reflux oesophagitis.

Additionally, there's evidence of Barrett's esophagus, a pre-cancerous condition. Goyal's plea entailed the need for immediate medical intervention, including a PET scan to determine the stage of malignancy.

During the recent court session, the ED proposed the establishment of a medical board at J J Hospital to review Goyal's medical records, asserting their lack of expertise to interpret the complex medical data independently.

Goyal's legal counsel, while consenting to this proposition, stressed the importance of prompt action in constituting the medical board.

Responding to the arguments presented, the court directed the dean of JJ Hospital to promptly form a medical board and conduct a thorough examination of Goyal. The medical board is expected to provide its expert opinion by February 20, informing further legal proceedings.

The origins of the money laundering case against Goyal trace back to a CBI FIR filed against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita, and former executives.

The ED alleges misappropriation of funds, with significant sums diverted under the guise of consultancy fees and to clear loans of a sister concern, Jet Lite Limited.