JDU not supporting my daughter as she is challenging top leaders, says Vinod Chaudhary

After Pushpam Priya Choudhary declared herself as Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, former Janata Dal (United) MLC Vinod Choudhary clarified that the party is not supporting her decision as she is challenging the top leadership.

It is her decision to declare herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" and she is educated enough to decide for herself," Vinod Chaudhary told reporters here.

When asked about the support from the party, Chaudhary said, "Why will the party support me. They have no right to support. My daughter is challenging the top leaders of the party."

Pushpam Priya Choudhary, daughter of Vinod Chaudhary had on Sunday declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, announced the same in full-page advertisements that appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers in Bihar on Sunday.

A poster of Janata Dal (United) leader Vinod Choudhary's daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary declaring her as 'CM Candidate #Bihar 2020' put up in Patna.

Priya mentioned herself as the president of plurals and the CM candidate in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Currently, Bihar is ruled by the BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.