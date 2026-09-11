/Tokyo Turns East: Japan Pitches Bigger Investment Push in West Bengal

Japan is looking to deepen its economic engagement with West Bengal, with Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kunimitsu Ayano meeting state Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Minister Tapas Roy in Kolkata on Friday.

Ms. Ayanoled a six-member delegation, including officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan’s Consul-General in Kolkata Yoshihisa Ishikawa. The discussions focused on Japanese investment, trade, renewable energy and better connectivity between Bengal and Japan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tapas Roy said, “Japan is very interested in investing in West Bengal. We discussed how we can remove the hurdles faced by Japanese companies and create a more business-friendly environment.”

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The minister said the two sides also discussed renewable and non-conventional energy, electricity tariffs and the possibility of direct air connectivity between West Bengal and Japan.

Mr. Roy added that the state expects the engagement to translate into greater trade and investment, particularly in manufacturing and infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed plans to mark 25 years of India-Japan diplomatic and cultural ties in 2027, with cultural programmes, performances and food showcases being considered.

This comes two months after Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi's New Delhi visit, where Tokyo flagged eastern India — Bengal, Assam, the Northeast — as key to its Indo-Pacific strategy. Analysts see Japan eyeing the Bay of Bengal as one economic corridor linking South Asia to Southeast Asia.