Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan meets JP Nadda in Delhi

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at the latter's residence here.

The meeting came after the two parties announced their alliance.

BJP Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao were also present at the meeting.

They have come together to defeat their common enemy YSR Congress in the state and emerge as a third alternative alter its proposal of shifting the state capital outside Amaravati.

The two parties have also decided to organise a joint massive parade in Vijayawada on February 2.