Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire; Army officer, civilian killed 

A Junior commissioned officer of the Indian army and a 23-year-old girl have been killed in Uri sector on Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir after Pakistan violated ceasefire on Wednesday.

Sources in the police told WION that the officer was killed in the morning when Pakistan opened fire at the Indian positions. Indian forces retaliated immediately.

The Indian Army in a statement said that there was a heavy exchange of fire in the Uri sector after ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

”Pakistan fired by using small arms, mortars and artillery. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, ” the statement read.

Sources added that while the army officer was killed in Silikote area, the girl - identified as Naseema - has died in Churunda village in Uri sector of Baramulla district in a separate ceasefire violation.

The exchange of fire was going on in the area when the last reports came in.