Jammu and Kashmir identifies 1900 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat, being tested for COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday informed that 1900 people in the Union Territory who are associated with Delhi's Nizamuddin's Markaz, have been identified and they are being tested for COVID-19.

All the people who are linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been kept in isolation. The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across the country were linked to the congregation, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

"1900 people have been identified here who were present in Nizamuddin`s Markaz. We traced them through their phone numbers and they cooperated with us. They are being tested and have been kept in isolation. The work is underway in a pro-active manner," Murmu told ANI.

He informed that the Union Territory has 17,000 N95 masks, 13,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) kits, and 200 ventilators to tackle with COVID-19.

The state will soon get 80,000 rapid testing kits which will be used for detection of COVID-19 among people in 'red zones'.

The Lieutenant Governor further said that restriction will continue in the "34 red zones" in Jammu and Kashmir even after April 14 and there will be "selective restrictions, movement and social distancing" in these zones.

He said that planning for the same is underway.According to the Union Health Ministry`s latest bulletin, 158 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including 4 cured and discharged and 4 deaths.

