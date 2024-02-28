Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out at hotel, locals throw snowballs to douse flames

A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Gulmarg, the popular ski town in India's Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday (Feb 29). It was not known immediately what caused the fire. Media reports said that the fire gutted several rooms in 'Pine Palace Platinum' hotel and a massive effort to douse the flames was underway.

The locals meanwhile, resorted to throwing snowballs at the burning building with an aim to douse the fire. Videos of locals pelting snowballs were widely shared on social media. Jammu and Kashmir: Major fire breaks out in hotel at Gulmarg; people use snow to douse the leaping flames.



Watch viral video here.



Video courtesy: The Kashmir Group#Srinagar #gulmarg #snow #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/60hEihXyPN — WION (@WIONews) February 28, 2024 × There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire department sent men and machinery to tackle the flames but officials were quoted in media reports as saying that they expected the firefight to last for quite some time.

It has also been reported that the fire erupted at 2 am.

Just last week, a massive avalanche killed a skier from Russia in Gulmarg. There were seven skiers in the group and six were rescued.

Gulmarg, a favourite tourist destination in India is a hotspot of adventure sports. Recent snowfall after two-month dry spell has increased the footfall. Gulmarg is famous for its world-class skiing slopes and also its landscapes.

There have been allegations that Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) was late to respond to the situation. The authority denied the allegations and said firefighters were not late to reach the spot as alleged by several social media users.