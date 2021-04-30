Jaishankar to visit London to discuss global medical supply chain in G7 ministerial

India’s External affairs minister S Jaishankar will be heading to London on Monday to attend the two-day long G7 plus 3 ministerial meeting amid a Covid crisis in India.

The focus of this meet will be on the importance of global supply chains in fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has taken millions of lives all across the globe. Jaishankar is aiming to use this opportunity to plan a path for the recovery of economies that have been negatively affected due to the pandemic and to find ways to battle climate change.

Jaishankar will be meeting ministers in the UK on May 03 and 04, in a bid to lay the groundwork for the G7 plus 3 summit, which is scheduled for June 11-13. He will also be meeting foreign ministers of Australia and France during the same visit.

India will, once again, be aiming to come up with a positive solution to delicensing of the coronavirus vaccines in order to make the vaccines available for people, all over the world, at a lower cost and in significant quantities.

The participants of this meeting will also try to establish routes and an arrangement through which countries will be able to provide help to other nations suffering in the coronavirus pandemic in a swift and efficient manner.

Another major issue that will be discussed during Jaishankar’s UK visit will be climate change and a plan to reduce carbon footprint. India has, in the past, taken several steps to fight against the increasing danger of climate change. However, the country is hoping to come up with more measures after the Cornwall Summit.