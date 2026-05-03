/Jabalpur boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 13 as body of last missing passenger recovered

The search operation at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district concluded on Sunday (May 3) after rescuers found the body of the last missing person from the deadly boat accident, bringing the death toll to 13. Authorities confirmed that the bodies of a five-year-old, Mayuram, and his uncle, Kamraj (around 50), were found floating. The devastating incident happened when a cruise boat carrying around 40 passengers capsized in the Narmada River.

“The bodies of Mayuram (5) and his uncle Kamraj (around 50), an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, were found floating and were fished out of the dam,” Bargi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anjul Ayank Mishra told PTI. He added that all 13 missing persons identified have now been accounted for, and their bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

More than 200 personnel from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and local divers were involved in the search operation that lasted three days. According to the police, about 20 Army divers, who were airlifted from Agra, were part of the team.

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Out of the 41 identified passengers on the vessel, 28 were rescued following the incident. According to the CCTV footage near the boarding point, 43 people were seen heading towards the boat, though the identities of 41 have been confirmed so far.

On Friday (May 1), the state government ordered an investigation into the incident and dismissed three crew members. The authorities also banned the operation of similar boats in the state.

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