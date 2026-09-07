/J&K intern doctors intensify stipend protest, begin hunger strike on eighth day

Intern doctors across Jammu and Kashmir continued their agitation for the eighth consecutive day on Monday, demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing ₹12,300 to ₹30,000. The protest intensified on Monday as intern doctors at Jhelum Valley Medical College in Bemina, Srinagar, began a hunger strike, following what they described as repeated discussions with the administration and assurances that have yet to translate into a formal written order on stipend revision.

The protesting doctors said they have been seeking a hike in the internship stipend for several years, arguing that the existing amount has remained unchanged since 2019 despite a substantial rise in the cost of living and the demanding nature of their duties.

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“We have only been assured that our stipend will be increased after one month, but these have been nothing more than false promises. For the past three years, we have repeatedly been told that our stipend would be increased, but practically speaking, it remains at ₹12,300. Our simple demand is that it be increased to ₹30,000. We also met the Health Minister, who assured us that we should give the government 30 days. But we request the government to issue a formal written order. We do not want verbal assurances anymore. Once the government issues a written order regarding the stipend increase, we will call off our strike.” said Dr Faisal Ashraf, Intern JVC Medical College, Bemina.

Intern doctors are posted across hospital wards, outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency services, where they perform essential clinical duties as part of their internship training.

Protests were held at government hospitals and medical institutions across the Union Territory, with the interns maintaining that they would continue their agitation until the government formally engages with their representatives or takes a decision on the demand.

Several intern doctors have also decided to join the hunger strike from Tuesday as part of an effort to intensify the protest across Jammu and Kashmir. “We are around 125 medical interns here at GMC Jammu, and interns are essentially the backbone of the hospital. If all 125 interns are on the streets protesting, it will have a significant impact on hospital functioning and patient care. Our postgraduate residents and senior residents are already under tremendous pressure because the interns are participating in the protest. It was collectively decided by representatives of all the medical colleges, particularly the 10 government medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, that we would begin a hunger strike on the eighth day of the protest. We had a meeting with representatives of the Health Minister, where we were given a verbal assurance. But we cannot agree to verbal assurances anymore. We want a formal government order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department. The government is asking us to rely on verbal assurances, but around 1,200 interns who are participating in the protest have not agreed to that. We want a written order, and only then can we consider calling off the strike.” said Dr Ahmad Faraz Malik, Medical Intern JVC Medical College, Srinagar.

The issue of stipend revision has remained pending for several years. In 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir government constituted a committee to examine the matter. The committee reportedly recommended increasing the monthly stipend to ₹25,000, a proposal that was subsequently acknowledged by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. However, the revised amount has not yet been implemented.

The interns said the proposal remains caught in the administrative process, including the requirement for financial concurrence, despite repeated representations and follow-ups with the authorities.

Political parties, including the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress, have extended support to the protesting doctors and backed their demand for a revision of the stipend.

The interns are seeking the immediate issuance of a government order on the revised stipend, uniform implementation of the approved amount across all government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, and a mechanism for periodic revision of the stipend in the future.