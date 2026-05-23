/J&K Government Announces Strict Austerity Measures for 2026-27 Fiscal Year

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced a series of stringent austerity and expenditure rationalization measures for the financial year 2026-27 aimed at ensuring fiscal prudence, cutting non-essential spending, and promoting efficient governance across departments and public institutions.

According to Government Order No. 198-F of 2026 issued by the Finance Department’s Budget Division on May 22, all departments and government agencies have been directed to immediately implement strict economic measures covering official travel, seminars, vehicle purchases, hospitality, recruitment, infrastructure spending, and energy consumption.

The order states that conferences, workshops, seminars, and training programmes should be conducted only when absolutely necessary, with departments encouraged to use virtual platforms wherever possible. Holding official events outside the Union Territory has been strongly discouraged, while meetings and conferences in private hotels and commercial venues have been completely banned.

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The government has also imposed restrictions on ceremonial expenditure, souvenir printing, branding exercises, and publicity campaigns, directing departments to prioritize digital communication over printed material.

In a major cost-cutting move, the Finance Department has discouraged the purchase of new government vehicles. Any exception will require prior approval from the Finance Department and must involve replacement of condemned vehicles with a mandatory 20 percent reduction in fleet strength. Departments have also been instructed to ensure optimal use of existing vehicles and minimize unnecessary fuel and maintenance expenditure.

The order further bars international travel by government officials without specific approval from the Finance Department. Even domestic travel, when unavoidable, will require officers to travel only in economy class irrespective of entitlement. Departments have been asked to rely heavily on video conferencing and digital review mechanisms to reduce travel-related expenses.

As part of energy conservation measures, the unnecessary use of air-conditioning systems, generators, lighting, and official transport has been prohibited. Periodic monitoring of fuel and electricity expenditure has also been made mandatory.

The government has additionally banned official dinners, receptions, lunches, and hospitality events except those hosted by the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister.

In another significant decision, the administration has ordered that no new posts will be created in any department. Vacant posts lying unfilled for more than two years are likely to be surrendered unless revival is approved under exceptional circumstances. The order also places strict curbs on the engagement of consultants, outsourcing agencies, contractual support staff, and the creation of new Project Management Units (PMUs).

To push administrative reforms, the government has directed all departments to adopt a “digital-first” approach by minimizing physical file movement, paper usage, and printed documentation through extensive use of e-Office systems and digital communication platforms.