It's humanity's fight against COVID-19: PM Modi in response to Trump thanking India for HCQ decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged United States President Donald Trump's gratitude, and said drastic times like the COVID-19 pandemic bring friends closer referring to the India-US partnership, which he said was now stronger than ever.

Trump had pressed India for lifting restrictions on the export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine -- which has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19.

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday thank India and PM Modi for their generosity.

In reply, PM Modi on Thursday morning tweeted: "Fully agree with you President @realDonaldTrump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together."

The Modi government had imposed a ban on export of the drug since the coronavirus outbreak hit India. But on Monday, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade notified lifting restrictions on 14 drugs, including hydroxychloroquine.

Trump thanked PM Modi in a tweet that said, "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer.

Later, Trump had even said there would be a possible retaliation if India does not give in to the demand.

India had got a request from about 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine -- from the US to Brazil to countries in Europe, Gulf and ASEAN. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun regarding COVID-19 cooperation.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has also thanked India for allowing export of raw materials to increase the production of hydroxychloroquine.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, the President said that the country was scheduled to receive a shipment of raw material from India to increase chloroquine production, which is being discussed in the international scientific community about its use and effectiveness.

Brazil has registered 800 deaths from COVID-19, 133 in the last 24 hours, and nearly 16,000 confirmed cases.

Bolsonaro thanked "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil", adding that as a result of a direct conversation between the two leaders, Brazil will receive "by Saturday, raw materials to continue production of hydroxychloroquine so we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis".

