ISRO team to probe suspected Chinese rocket debris that fell in Maharashtra village

Days after videos emerged of a meteor shower-like phenomenon being spotted in the evening skies of India's Maharashtra, a team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization will be probing the matter.

Concerns were raised after more pictures and videos emerged of suspected rocket parts such as a large metal ring, cylindrical objects and metallic ball having been recovered.

According to experts in the field, what occurred on April 2nd night was the re-entry of the third stage of a Chinese Chang Zheng 3B(Long March 3B rocket). This particular rocket is said to have been launched in February 2021.

ALSO READ | India's HAL hands over satellite structure that is meant to support ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Just spotted this thing going over my head 10 min ago It was very close in altitude. Any expert who can guess about this? pic.twitter.com/fkg5kDZoCv — Frustrated Pluto (@frustratedpluto) April 2, 2022 ×

I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match pic.twitter.com/BetxCknAiK — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 2, 2022 ×

Following requests from the district authorities, ISRO has decided to step in and conduct inspection at the site. ISRO issued a statement saying that they had received inputs from multiple sources on flashing lights being spotted in the skies over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, in the evening hours of April 2.

"Formal communication has been received from the office of the district magistrate and district collector of Chandrapur, Maharashtra. It is reported that a metal ring and a cylinder-like object are found in an open field in Pawanpur village. As requested by the district administration, a team of scientists from ISRO is visiting Pawanpur for inspection and further scientific inquiry," the statement added.



It is notable that when spent upper stages of rockets survive atmospheric re-entry, the parts of the rocket can fall on earth.

ALSO READ | Indian Space start-up 'Pixxel' to have constellation of 20 satellites by 2024

Team from #ISRO to visit #maharashtra & inspect site where metal ring and cylinder-like object (suspected debris of Chinese rocket) were found in an open field in Pawanpur village.. this comes after request from district admin



During Weeknd, flashing lights were seen on eve sky pic.twitter.com/d3gxt73wkw — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 6, 2022 ×