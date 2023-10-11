Israel-Hamas War: Indian TV actress Madhura Naik says her sister, brother-in-law were murdered in Israel

Indian TV actress actress Madhura Naik recently took to Instagram and shared a video stating that her cousin Odaya and brother-in-law were killed by Hamas terrorists during the attack in Israel.

The actress's Instagram video post left the netizens shocked. She said in the video that the two were murdered right in front of the couple's children. She also showed concern that women, children, and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and killed in broad daylight.

Naik shared details of the incident on her Instagram account, expressing shock and grief.

While sharing a post of her cousin, she wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in front of their children, was found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”

"Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty, It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be," she added.

The actress further said that she was shocked to see how people are reacting to her post as a lot of hate is being spewed upon her and she is being shamed, humiliated, and targeted for being Jewish.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The firing of more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza strip broke the dawn of Saturday (Oct 7), with Israelis waking up to one of the bloodiest terror attacks launched by Hamas. Hamas fired rockets Hamas and fighters sneaked across the border. After that Israel declared war against Hamas on October 8.