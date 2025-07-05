/IRCTC launches Shri Ramayana Yatra 2025: 17-day tour, 30 destinations linked to Lord Ram. How much will it cost? Details inside

Due to the massive popularity of the Ayodhya Ram temple among devotees, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has commenced its 5th special Ramayana train tour. It was started on January 22 last year by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The tour is named "Shri Ramayana Yatra" and will start on July 25, 2025.

What locations will the tour cover?

The tour will cover more than 30 destinations in India that are associated with the Hindu God, Lord Ram. As per a press note issued by the IRCTC, the tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on July 25 and will be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train, having modern amenities.

"The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager," the press note read.

The tour will begin from Ayodhya and will go to Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and finally Rameshwaram island in South India before returning to Delhi.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials said that since the inauguration of the Rama temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, the religious and cultural tourism has got a huge boost as devotees from different walks of life are visiting these places with a lot of interest.

"Since the inauguration, this is the 5th Ramayan tour which we are holding and all our previous tours received encouraging response from the travellers and pilgrims," an IRCTC personnel said.

How much will it cost?

The Shri Ramayana Yatra will cost around ₹1,17,975 per person for 3 AC, ₹1,40,120 per person for 2 AC and ₹1,66,380 for 1 AC class cabin and ₹1,79,515 for 1 AC coupe.

The IRCTC said that the package price includes the train journey, accommodation in 3-star category hotels for 1 AC, 2 AC and 3 AC. The cost also includes all meals (vegetarian only), all transfers and sightseeing in AC Coaches, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers, etc.



What facilities will be provided?

As per the IRCTC press note, "the fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. 1st AC, 2nd AC and 3rd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach." The tour will be completed in 17 days, and the first destination is Ayodhya, where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman Garhi and Ram Ki Paidi (Saryu ghat).