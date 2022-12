IRCTC cancels 208 trains today, check full list, how to get refund & save cancellation charges

Indian Railways has cancelled 208 trains today, Friday, December 2. Among the cancelled trains are the Jan shatabdhi from Ekta Nagar to Ahmedabad and the Swantrata Senani Express from New Delhi to Jaynagar. Additionally, Indian Railways has short-terminated 38 trains and source-changed 35 trains. The national transporter has also changed the schedule of 17 trains. 44 trains have been diverted, including the Duronto Express from Howrah Junction to New Delhi, the Janshatabdi from Howrah Junction to Patna, the Shatabdi Express from Howrah Junction to New Jalpaiguri, Humsafar Special from Amritsar Junction to Jaynagar, and Humsafar Special from Tiruchchirappalli to Shri Ganganagar.

Check how to apply for refunds after IRCTC Train cancellations

Passengers having online tickets will get full refunds in the source account while those having counter tickets will have to visit the reservation centre to claim the refund. While passengers with counter tickets must go to the reservation centre to obtain their refunds, those with online tickets will receive full reimbursements in the source account.

Check if your train is cancelled

Step 1: Visit IRCTC website at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Step 2: Put train details, like train number or your name

Step 3: Write detailed queries for the train like stations of the journey

Step 4: One can also enter journey date

Indian Railways Train Cancellation Charges

Ticket Price AC First Class/Executive Class Rs 240 AC 2 Tier/ First Class Rs 200/- AC 3 Tier/ AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy Rs 180/- Sleeper Class Rs 120/- Second Class Rs 60/-

Here's the full list of cancelled trains by the Indian Railways today (2nd December 2022)