/Iran Protest: Indian students appeal for government support

With reports of protests in Iran, triggered by economic issues, Indian student associations, Indian students have urgently called on the Indian government for support and contingency plans for thousands studying in the West Asian country. The protests, which began in late December 2025, have increased in intensity.

For Mir Mehraj Fathima, a medical student from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, currently in Iran, the situation has brought palpable fear. "As a medical student in Iran right now, recently a palpable tension in the streets and the heavy responsibility of being a witness; our education is now fractured by a chaos we cannot ignore," she said. "It's been 5 days for this protest, and I have witnessed the protest with so much stress and fear... It's a difficult situation for us to still continue our hospital rounds and shifts at night and return home safely."

Syeda Zainab, another Indian student in Tehran, described the instability: "The situation here is not fully stable yet. Universities are closed until tomorrow due to protests related to fluctuations in the currency. People are on the streets, particularly in Isfahan, Mashhad, and some parts of Tehran. So far, it is safe for students."

Nearly 3,000 Indian medical students, many pursuing MBBS programmes, are enrolled across Iranian universities, with around 2,000 from the Kashmir Valley alone. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking "urgent and immediate intervention" to ensure the "safety, security, dignity, and welfare of Indian students, particularly students from the Kashmir Valley".

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami highlighted "continuous distress calls and messages from students and their families" over "restricted mobility, sporadic internet shutdowns, lack of timely and clear safety advisories".

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), foreign medical students wing, echoed these concerns in a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing alarm over the "safety and well-being of nearly 3000 Indian medical students". Vice President Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said: "We have demanded the security of Indian medical students in Iran... we are getting lot of calls from parents and students."

Last year, under Operation Sindhu (June), India evacuated over 3,500 nationals, many students, from Iran during the intense Iran-Israel conflict. Iran cooperated exceptionally by opening closed airspace for Indian flights, including from Mashhad, highlighting strong bilateral ties at the time.