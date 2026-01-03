/‘Nicolás Maduro captured’: How Venezuela’s military stacks up against the US Army

On Saturday, explosions and the sound of low-flying aircraft shook Venezuela as the United States have launched an attack on several sites, prompting President Nicolás Maduro to declare a nationwide state of emergency. The Venezuelan government described the incident as an ‘extremely serious military aggression’ by the United States. Hours later, US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces had captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown them out of the country. In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was carried out in coordination with US law enforcement, a reference likely linked to longstanding US indictments against the Venezuelan leader.