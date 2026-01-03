/India vs New Zealand white-ball series: All you need to know about dates, venues, live streaming & squads

India will face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series starting on January 11. In the ODI format, attention will again be on former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are set to make a comeback after strong performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Whereas, the T20I series will be India’s last chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is just a month away. The T20I squad has already been announced along with the team for the T20 World Cup, while the ODI squad was named by the BCCI committee on Saturday (Jan 3). Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have made their return to the ODI team.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps have also announced their squads for the series against India. Ayden Lennox has received his maiden international call-up after impressing in domestic cricket and is set to represent the team in the ODI format.

Mitchell Santner has been rested for the three-match ODI series, while former captain Kane Williamson has not been included in either squad. In Santner’s absence, all-rounder Michael Bracewell will lead the side in the 50-over format. Matt Henry, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have also been rested for the ODI series.

IND vs NZ - Live streaming details

Where to watch India vs New Zealand white-ball series live?

The white ball series between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream India vs New Zealand white-ball series?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the white ball series between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs NZ, ODIs - Full schedule

1st ODI: Sunday, 11 Jan – Vadodara

2nd ODI: Wednesday, 14 Jan – Rajkot

3rd ODI: Sunday, 18 Jan – Indore

IND vs NZ, T20Is - Full schedule

1st T20I: 21 Jan, 2026, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur (7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I: 23 Jan, 2026, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I: 25 Jan, 2026, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati (7:00 PM IST)

4th T20I: 28 Jan, 2026, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (7:00 PM IST)

5th T20I: 31 Jan, 2026, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram (7:00 PM IST)

India’s squad for ODI,T20I series against New Zealand

ODIs - Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

T20Is - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan (WK)

New Zealand’s squad for ODI,T20I series against India

ODIs: Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae and Will Young