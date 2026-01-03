LOGIN
Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra? The politician son of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 17:56 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 17:56 IST

Nicolás Maduro Guerra is the son of Venezuela's president and a rising figure in the nation's political landscape. Known as "Nicolasito", he serves in the National Assembly and has faced international sanctions while holding several high-level government posts.

Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra?Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra?
1 / 8
(Photograph: Reuters)

Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra?Who is Nicolás Maduro Guerra?

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, born 21 June 1990, is the only son of President Nicolás Maduro. He is a key member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Early interest in music
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Early interest in music

In his youth, Maduro Guerra was a flautist in the famous El Sistema music program. He eventually shifted focus from the arts to an active career in national politics.

Rapid rise to power
3 / 8
(Photograph: Reuters)

Rapid rise to power

Shortly after his father became president in 2013, he was appointed to lead special presidential inspections. By age 24, he was also managing the National Film School of Venezuela.

Member of the National Assembly
4 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Member of the National Assembly

Maduro Guerra was elected as a deputy to the Venezuelan National Assembly in 2021. He serves as a vice president on commissions focusing on national economic development.

Educational background
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Educational background

He is a trained economist and graduated from the Liceo Urbaneja Achelpohl school in Caracas. His father's first marriage was to his mother, Adriana Guerra Angulo.

US sanctions and controversy
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

US sanctions and controversy

The US Treasury sanctioned him in 2019 for allegedly benefiting from corruption in the regime. He has faced widespread allegations of nepotism regarding his various government appointments.

The "Nicolasito" nickname
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The "Nicolasito" nickname

He is widely known by the diminutive "Nicolasito" to distinguish him from his father. He is often viewed by analysts as a potential successor within the Chavismo movement.

Personal life and family
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Personal life and family

Maduro Guerra is married to Grysell Torres and is the father of two daughters. His current role as a deputy makes him one of the most visible young faces in government.

