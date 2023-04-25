Iran defence minister to visit India this week for SCO Meet: Ambassador Iraj Elahi

Iran's Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani is set to visit India this week for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defense Ministers' Meeting, according to Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi. Elahi emphasised on the importance of the growing defence relations between Iran and India, which includes the regular engagements between the militaries of two nations.

"The defence relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India are going through a growing process in the framework of the comprehensive relations between the two countries," said Elahi at the Iran Army day celebrations in New Delhi.

"I also hope that with the visit of the Honorable Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India...the defense relations between the two countries will be further developed and strengthened in a dynamic bilateral and multilateral format."

Minister Ashtiani will have bilateral meetings with his Indian, Belarus, Chinese and Tajik counterparts during Delhi visit.

Iran will become full member of the grouping this year at the Delhi SCO Summit in July.

The SCO defence ministers meet will take place on 27-28th April in Delhi and will see the in-person participation of the Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu and other central Asian member countries. Pakistan will be present virtually at the meet.

The SCO is an inter-governmental organisation comprising eight member states, including China, Russia, India, and Pakistan.

In his speech, Iran ambassador emphasised the importance of a strong military defence strategy to maintain stability and security in the region.

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have become a key element in maintaining the stability and security of the region," said Ambassador Elahi.

"Our military doctrine is totally defensive and based on active deterrence. We are not a belligerent nation, but we will resolutely suppress any aggression."

He also spoke about the need for regional countries to take responsibility for their own security.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized on the security of the West Asian region by the countries of the region," said Ambassador Elahi.

"We consider the presence and interference of other powers to be the cause of instability in the region."

Director General of Defense Intelligence Agency of India, Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana was the chief guest at the event which saw participation of Defense attaches of various foreign missions.

He said both the countries are "working towards expanding bilateral military cooperation to newer domains in the near future and...that our friendship will continue to grow stronger in the coming years".

Last year Iranian naval personnel participated at MILAN 22 exercise held in Vishakhapatnam and Iranian warships took part in combined maritime exercise IMEX 22 of the coasts of Goa.

Indian training ships visited Bandar Abbas in October 2022. Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana explained, "defence engagement between India and Iran has grown. A number of professional military courses are being attended by both sides to enable greater interaction between junior and mid-level officers".

At senior level, a strategic neighborhood study tour of the Indian National Defense College visited Iran in Aug/Sept 2022.

