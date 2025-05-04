Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opener Virat Kohli hit a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as RCB registered a thrilling two-run win on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Advertisment

Kohli displayed his aggressive nature from the first ball itself, and sent out a message by smashing CSK fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed for consecutive sixes in the third over of the match. It also enabled Kohli to complete his pre-match prophecy, as he had warned Khaleel during an altercation from the first time these two sides met.

On March 28, during the first encounter between CSK and RCB in IPL 2025, bowler Khaleel Ahmed had begun celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli despite the latter not having been given out.

KING REMEMBERS! 😁



Come for Virat 🆚 MSD, stay for Virat 🆚 Khaleel too! 🍿



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dl97nUeINj #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/khdozY9jMg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

Advertisment

Subsequent to that, Kohli had apparently jokingly warned the pacer that he would give him the treatment on the field the next time they see each other.

"Ab tu aa (You come once again)," Kohli had said to Khaleel, implying that he would not give the pacer a free pass the next time they encounter each other.

Advertisment

Also Read: F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

Kohli's performance on Saturday ensured that his prophecy came true. The 36-year-old clobbered Khaleel for two consecutive sixes to finish off the third over of RCB's innings.

A day to forget for Khaleel

It was a day to forget for Khaleel. In his two overs in the powerplay, he was slammed for 32 runs by Kohli and Jacob Bethell. However, his misery was compiled at the end when RCB finisher Romario Shepherd smashed 33 runs off him, to complete the most expensive over in IPL 2025.

Khaleel was smashed for two sixes and two boundaries in the over by Shepherd, who went on to hit the joint-second-fastest half-century in IPL history, courtesy his 14-ball 53.

He said it, he did it. 🙌✅#ViratKohli launches a couple into the stands off #KhaleelAhmed’s bowling! The KING remembers & strikes back! 👑🔥



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dl97nUeINj #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star… pic.twitter.com/TaxGW3TofA — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

Shepherd's innings saw RCB go past the 200-run mark, and ensured that they posted a total of 213/5 in 20 overs. The total proved sufficient as CSK fell just short by two runs.

Khaleel has enjoyed a good season despite his team's poor form, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches. RCB have won six away games in IPL 2025, and have now won two on the trot at home at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.