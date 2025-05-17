Published: May 17, 2025, 15:33 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 15:33 IST

Story highlights India News, Sports: The BCCI has not announced the venues for the playoffs of the IPL officially despite having made the rescheduled league matches

Show Full Article

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (May 17) conveyed optimism regarding Eden Gardens not losing its appointment with the 2025 IPL final and opined that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) enjoys an 'excellent relationship' with the sport's omnipotent top governing body.

The BCCI has not announced the venues for the playoffs of the IPL officially despite having made the rescheduled league matches after the league was suspended on May 8 owing to India-Pakistan tension.

"No, no, we're trying -- talking to the BCCI," Ganguly replied when questioned regarding whether Eden Gardens would host the final according to the initial schedule.

"Eto sohoje sore jawa jay? (Is it that easy to shift the final). It's Eden's playoffs, and I am sure everything will be fine. I am very optimistic," said Ganguly.

A group of people also held a protest outside the historic venue on Friday, calling for the IPL final to be held in Kolkata."Protest does not help. BCCI has a very good relationship with the Cricket Association of Bengal," the former India captain said.

Refuting the delay in the finalisation of playoff grounds, Ganguly said: "Kolkata has completed its league matches, so Eden is not there in the first list."

Eden Gardens was given the final for Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning perf ormance in the 2024 season. The ground also held the inaugural match of the 2025 edition.

The schedule of the tournament was delayed by a week with the final held on June 3 rather than the originally scheduled May 25.

According to the initial plan, Eden Gardens was going to hold Qualifier 2 on May 23 and the final on May 25. The BCCI, though, has kept the new venue of the final under wraps, generating more speculations.

The basis of the suggested change is the weather, as the southwest monsoon's onset is near the region during that period.

The CAB is said to have submitted data from IMD to the BCCI, stating that the weather in Kolkata will be conducive to hosting the final on June 3. But the BCCI is believed to have passed on the message that it is too early to make a decision based on long-term predictions and that better weather forecasts will be available only by May 25.

Test cricket in India has faced twin blows of late with captain Rohit Sharma and batting legend Virat Kohli retiring from the game's longest format.

Responding to the news, the ex-India captain was shocked at Kohli's decision and lauded both players for their distinguished careers.

"It's their own choice. Can anyone quit the game without it being their own desire? But it's been a great career, and the same is true for Rohit Sharma. Kohli's retirement has left me surprised," Ganguly asserted.

Rohit was the first one to call time on his red-ball career, and soon afterwards Kohli quit, leaving a huge gap in the team.

The departures are at a critical time, with a challenging five-match Test series against England lined up next month.

Attention now turns to India's choice of next Test captain, with debate already raging about whether Shubman Gill or Jasprit Bumrah should be the new captain.

"It's something the selectors need to consider very seriously," said Ganguly. "There are plenty of advantages and disadvantages. They need to think long term. Whatever the selectors think and work through, they will decide. There's also the issue of Bumrah's injury -- whatever they decide.," Ganguly said.