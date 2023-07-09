INS Kirpan arrives in Vietnam, to be handed over to Vietnamese Navy by July end

The indigenously built Missile Corvette INS Kirpan entered the Cam Ranh International Port, Vietnam on Saturday (July 8) and was ceremoniously received by the Vietnam People's Navy. The warship, flying under the Indian Tricolour, undertook its final passage from India to Vietnam, proudly displaying the Indian Naval Ensign at sea for the final time.

INS Kirpan would be handed over to the Vietnam People's Navy towards the end of July on the completion of training of its personnel. Last month, Vietnamese Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang paid a visit to India and New Delhi announced the gifting of INS Kirpan to Hanoi.

In a statement on June 28, the Indian defence ministry said, "The transfer of an indigenously built in-service missile corvette, INS Kirpan, from Indian Navy to Vietnam People’s Navy reflects India’s commitment to assist its like-minded partners in enhancing their capacity and capability." What is INS Kirpan? As per the Indian defence ministry, INS Kirpan is the third indigenously built Khukri class missile corvette, currently in active service in the Indian Navy. The ship has an array of weapons and sensors and has participated in various operational and humanitarian assistance operations.

On June 28, INS Kirpan cast off from Visakhapatnam on its final journey from India to Vietnam.

"The transfer of INS Kirpan to Vietnam resonates India’s vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR)’. This is the maiden occasion of gifting a fully operational corvette by India to any Friendly Foreign Country," the defence ministry statement said.

The statement further highlighted that the navies of India and Vietnam engage extensively through frequent operational interactions, structured periodic dialogues and information-sharing mechanisms.

"This Navy to Navy cooperation also encompasses a wide array of initiatives aimed at capacity building and capability enhancement, including supply of spares, repair of ships, deputation of instructors, and regular goodwill visits by Naval Ships and delegations," it added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE