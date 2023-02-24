India's Supreme Court dismisses plea on menstrual leave with a caveat

A petition seeking direction to all Indian states to frame rules for menstrual paid leaves for female students and working women at their respective workplaces was on Friday (February 24) dismissed by the Supreme Court. The issue falls under the policy domain of the government, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud-led bench said during the hearing, news agency PTI reported. Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, he suggested that the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development can be urged to consider the matter. Filed by Delhi-based lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, the plea was mentioned for an urgent listing last week. The Chief Justice then informed that it will be listed for February 24.

'Period pain as painful as heart attack'

India's southern state of Kerala recently announced the decision to grant menstrual leaves to women. In his petition, the advocate mentioned the Section 14 under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, stressing that all states should follow such policies. "It is accordingly a violation of Article 14 in as much as this Act differentiates women in the name of federalism and state policies. Despite that women suffer from similar physiological and health issues during their menstrual cycles, they are being treated differently in different states of India," the petition read. It also referred to a study by the University of London that highlighted that "period pain could be as painful as a heart attack".

Menstrual leave issue gaining wide attention

Last week, Spain drew praise worldwide as it became the first country in Europe to offer paid menstrual leave for three-five days. Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Zambia are among the few countries that offer paid menstrual leaves.

The corporate sector is also increasingly acknowledging the issue. In India, Swiggy, Zomato, Byju's among other firms have accommodated such leaves officially for their female staff.

