New Delhi

India's anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) is raiding at least 19 locations across the country, including the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with a case linked to radicalisation of individuals associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based jihadist terrorist group.

Local media reports that raids are underway in at least four districts of J&K: Baramulla, Reasi, Budgam and Anantnag.

The NIA is conducting raids in Assam, Maharashtra, UP and Gujarat as well.

An NIA official said more details about the raids will be shared soon.

Earlier, the NIA had raided seven locations in J&K in September following the June 9 terrorist attack on a pilgrims’ bus in the Reasi district.

The searches were conducted based on inputs received from arrested suspects and evidence collected from investigations against individuals whose premises were raided in October.

NIA in October had also raided locations across five states, leading to the arrest of Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, also known as Ayubi.

NIA had then raided 26 sites across Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

