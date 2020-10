India's Covid tally crosses 78 lakh-mark, death toll at 1,17,956

The number of coronavirus case in India has reached to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day, while 70,16,046 people have so far recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 89.78 per cent on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 78,14,682 and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent. There are 6,80,680 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 8.71 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,13,82,564 samples have been tested up to October 23, with 12,69,479 samples tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 42 million, Johns Hopkins University says.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 42,020,333 as of 21:40 GMT on Friday. More than 1.14 million people have died of the disease, the university added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies)