India's COVID-19 tally crosses 24 million; hotspots report decline in cases

India's overall tally has now crossed 24 million and there are signs of a peak but the chain hasn't been broken as the country has reported more than 300,000 new infections in a day.

However, some major hotspots have been reporting a decline with new infections falling in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but cases are rising quickly in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

India's total caseload continues to be high and active cases are still at 3.7 million. There was a minor decline of around 5,600 and recoveries have crossed 20 million.

Fatalities still remain high. In the last 24 hours, 4,000 people have died. The exit route is vaccines and the government is moving aggressively on this front now.

It has built a roadmap for vaccine procurement and India hopes to have more than two billion doses. A total of eight manufacturers could supply them. The Serum Institute could supply two vaccines - Covishield and Novavax.

There is also Covaxin, Sputnik, Bio-e, Zydus Cadila and a Pfizer-like shot from Gennova. A nasal vaccine from Bharat Biotech is also being created by the same company that is making Covaxin.

India could have more than two billion doses by the end of this year clubbed together which is the projection. The government expects the new supplies to start arriving by August.

It's a good plan if things go as projected, India could inoculate its entire adult population by December.