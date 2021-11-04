Indian travellers now allowed to enter US after Covaxin gets nod by WHO

After an independent advisory council of the World Health Organization gave a nod to the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing (EUL), the US has also decided to allow travellers inoculated with this vaccine.

The US has updated its list of approved vaccines and people who have been inoculated with Covaxin have been given green light to enter the country now. "CDC's travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time," US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) press officer Scott Pauley told news agency ANI.

From November 08, the US will be reopening its borders to all international travellers, provided they are either fully vaccinated or have a medical emergency that needs consultation in the US.

Living up to its promise of adding all WHO approved vaccines to the list, US’ CDC also acknowledged the WHO giving a nod to Covaxin for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). "WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19," WHO said in a tweet.

This will help Indian travellers enter the US and will also bring more recognition for Covaxin in several other western countries, allowing fully vaccinated Indian travellers to move freely.

Covaxin was given this nod by the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory council of the WHO. TAG-EUL is an independent advisory committee that advises WHO on whether or not a COVID-19 vaccine should be designated for emergency use under the EUL protocol.

After WHO's decision, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had also appreciated the decision. Welcome WHO’s decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also a global recognition to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. A Happier Diwali," he had tweeted.