Indian police arrest two men accused of beheading a tailor on camera

Indian police have arrested two men for beheading a tailor over his support for a politician whose remarks against a religious belief sparked global protests. Two men brandishing machetes in a video claimed responsibility for the murder of a tailor in his shop in a town in northwest India, inciting unrest there.

On Tuesday, police said that they had detained the men in connection with the incident in the popular tourist destination of Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also stopped internet access and issued a warning to the public not to spread the now-viral footage on social media. A curfew was put into effect in several parts of the Udaipur district.

"Both the accused in the killing have been arrested and we will ensure strict punishment and speedy justice," Ashok Gehlot, chief minister in the state of Rajasthan, where Udaipur is located, said on Twitter.

Gehlot appealed to people to stay calm and not share the video, as it would "serve the attackers' motive of creating discord in society".

Assailants posed as customers

In the video, the two bearded men claimed to have murdered the tailor and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a similar fate.

According to local media, the man, Kanhaiyalal Teli, supported Nupur Sharma, a BJP spokeswoman who has been suspended.

The attackers entered his store pretending to be customers before slashing him with big knives.

Since her comments caused a stir, Sharma has not been spotted in public.

(With inputs from agencies)