Indian PM’s security breach: Supreme Court panel blames Ferozepur SSP

The Supreme Court of India said on Thursday that a top court committee that looked into a security lapse after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy became stuck on a flyover in Punjab on January 5 blamed a senior state police officer for failing to carry out his duty to uphold law and order despite the presence of sufficient personnel.

"The Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty to maintain law and order. He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed two hours before that PM will enter that route," the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said while reading from the committee's report.

"It has suggested several measures like the constitution of an oversight committee should be constituted, training of police officers as per Blue Book and security planning for VVIP visits..." the Bench noted.

After protesters in Ferozepur blocked the Prime Minister's motorcade at a flyover, he returned from Punjab without going to any events, including rallies.

The court announced that it would forward the report to the centre for further consideration.

According to the Bench, the committee has also recommended a few corrective actions and security precautions needed for the Prime Minister's protection.

(With inputs from agencies)

