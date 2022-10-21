Indian Navy: Suspicious boat intercepted near Palk Bay; warning shots fired as per procedure

During the early hours of Friday (21st October), an Indian Navy ship operating in the Palk Bay, which separates India and Sri Lanka, intercepted a suspicious boat. According to the Navy, the suspicious vessel did not stop, despite repeated warnings. Then, the naval ship fired warning shots to stop the boat, as per standard operating procedures.

The Navy said that "one of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parundu(Naval Base). "

It was also added that the injured person had been shifted to the government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram for further medical management and his condition is stable. The Navy said an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident.

