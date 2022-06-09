Proud moment: Indian national Krishna Srinivasan to become IMF’s Asia-Pacific dept chief, says MD

Indian national Krishna Srinivasan has been appointed as Director of the Asia and Pacific Department (APD) of the International Monetary Fund, said Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday. Srinivasan, who will join from June 22, is going to replace Changyong Rhee, as per an IMF announcement. Rhee’s retirement from the fund was announced on March 23. "Krishna is a highly regarded member of our Fund family and has made many important and innovative contributions to our mission throughout his career at the fund," Georgieva said.

Srinivasan, who is a Deputy Director in APD currently, had begun his 27-year experience with fund at the Economist Programme in 1994. At the moment, he oversees the surveillance work of the department on some large nations like China and Korea, and smaller countries in the Pacific like Fiji and Vanuatu.

"He is known for fostering an open dialogue as the way to building strong relationships and achieving traction with country authorities. Krishna has also helped to nurture the careers of many fund staff as a coach and mentor. As Director, I know that he will continue to provide excellent leadership and advice to our membership and to staff within and outside APD," Georgieva stated.

Srinivasan has a superior record of leadership in several departments like African Department (AFR), Monetary and Capital Market Department (MCM), Strategy, Policy and Review Department (SPR), RES, European Department (EUR) and West Hemisphere Department (WHD), she said. "This range of work and experiences is reflective of his career during which he has worked on the full spectrum of the fund's membership from low-income countries, to emerging markets, and advanced economies," Georgieva said.

"He has made his mark as a strategic thinker, innovator, and people manager. In fact, he was one of the first managers to receive the Fund's Excellence in Leadership Award when it was inaugurated in 2010. That same year, he was also one of the first to receive the Fund's Award for Extraordinary Effort, which speaks to Krishna's willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that the fund is providing the best service to its membership," she added.

